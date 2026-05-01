Pune Man Poses As IT Manager To Marry Woman, Booked For Harassment By Ambegaon Police | Representative Image

Pune: A man has been booked by Ambegaon Police Station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate) for allegedly posing as a manager in an IT company to marry a woman and later subjecting her to physical and mental harassment. Police have registered an FIR against five people in connection with the case.

The incident took place in the Kharadi area between May 25, 2025, and recent days, according to officials. The accused have been identified as Deepak Daulatrao Murkute, Rekha Daulatrao Murkute, Rahul Daulatrao Murkute, Kalpana Pinto Mundhe and Amrita Anand Shete.

Police said the 26-year-old complainant alleged that Deepak Murkute, who worked as a driver in an IT company, falsely claimed to be a manager to gain her trust and marry her. During the investigation, it also emerged that he was already in a relationship with another woman before the marriage.

Soon after the wedding, the woman was allegedly subjected to continuous physical and mental harassment by her husband and his family members. Unable to bear the abuse, she left her matrimonial home and returned to her parents.

Based on her complaint, Ambegaon Police registered a case against all five accused under relevant sections of law. Senior Police Inspector Sharad Zine said the matter is under investigation and further action will be taken accordingly.