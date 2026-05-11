Pune: Bharati Vidyapeeth Honours Senior Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai On 62nd Foundation Day | Sourced

Bharati Vidyapeeth celebrated its 62nd Foundation Day in Pune on Sunday, where noted journalist and Padma Shri awardee Rajdeep Sardesai stressed the importance of strengthening education at the grassroots level to realise the dream of a developed India.

Speaking after receiving the ‘Dr Patangrao Kadam Memorial Award’ for his contribution to journalism, Sardesai said India must emerge as a global leader in education alongside infrastructure development. “Substantial investment in education is essential to ensure that quality education reaches students at the grassroots,” he said.

The award, instituted in memory of Bharati Vidyapeeth founder Dr Patangrao Kadam, carries a cash prize of ₹2.51 lakh along with a memento and citation.

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The event was attended by Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Bharati Vidyapeeth Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam and Secretary Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, among other dignitaries.

Sardesai also expressed concern over the current state of television journalism, remarking that many news channels today carry “more noise than news”. He emphasised that journalists must have the courage and independence to question political leaders fearlessly.

Addressing the gathering, Bawankule said quality education was crucial for building a developed India and assured support for Bharati Vidyapeeth’s expansion plans in Nagpur. Bhuse said the government was working to reduce the non-academic burden on teachers while improving infrastructure, sanitation and access to quality education in schools.

Kadam highlighted Bharati Vidyapeeth’s contribution to nation-building, stating that the institution has secured more than 100 patents and research grants worth over ₹100 crore.

The programme was held at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Educational Campus on Pune-Satara Road.