Pune Erupts In Silent March: Thousands Gather On JM Road Over Nasrapur Child Rape-Murder Case | Sourced

Pune: Thousands of citizens gathered on JM Road on Sunday evening to participate in a silent march demanding justice in the Nasrapur child rape and murder case. The march witnessed the participation of women, students, senior citizens and social activists, with large crowds assembling from Balgandharva Chowk to the Deccan area.

Participants carried black banners and placards demanding strict punishment for the accused. Several protesters were seen holding signs at the front of the march, calling for justice for the minor victim and death penalty for the accused.

The protest was organised following the recent incident in Nasrapur village in Pune district’s Bhor taluka, where a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered. The incident triggered outrage across Pune district and led to protests in several areas demanding swift action and a fast-track trial in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pune: 22 Fire Brigade Officers To Undergo Specialised Disaster Response Training In Nagpur

Visuals from JM Road showed massive crowds occupying the entire stretch of road during the march. Police personnel were deployed in large numbers to maintain law and order and manage traffic movement in the area.

The silent march remained peaceful throughout, with citizens walking together in silence as a mark of protest against crimes against children and to express solidarity with the victim’s family.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had earlier stated that the accused deserved the strictest punishment and said that such crimes warrant death penalty. Protesters at the march said Pune would not remain silent over crimes against children and that the massive turnout reflected the anger and concern of citizens over the increasing incidents of violence against minors.