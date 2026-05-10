Pune: 22 Fire Brigade Officers To Undergo Specialised Disaster Response Training In Nagpur | AI

Pune: To strengthen disaster response capabilities in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided to send 22 Station Duty Officers from its fire brigade department to the National Fire Service College in Nagpur for specialised training. The proposal to deputise the officers for “on-duty” training was approved by the Standing Committee, informed committee chairman Shrinath Bhimale.

With Pune witnessing a rise in fire incidents and other emergencies, the fire brigade is increasingly required to respond swiftly to situations such as chemical leaks, building collapses, floods, earthquakes and other natural disasters. Officials said the growing number of chemical industries in and around Pune has also made emergency situations more complex and hazardous.

The civic administration noted that the newly merged villages in the Pune municipal limits are expected to require additional fire stations in the future, increasing the demand for trained personnel capable of handling advanced rescue and disaster management operations.

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The National Fire Service College in Nagpur, functioning under the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, is regarded as one of the country’s premier institutions for firefighting and rescue training. Under courses such as station officers and instructors and divisional officers, participants receive training in modern disaster management techniques, chemical disaster response, rescue coordination and the use of advanced firefighting equipment.

Civic officials believe the training will significantly improve the efficiency and preparedness of Pune’s emergency response services.