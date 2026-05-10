Nashik: 50 Encroachments Demolished Between Sarada Circle And Dwarka Ahead Of Kumbh Mela | Sourced

Nashik: Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has geared up to transform the face of Nashik city. Aimed at resolving the city's traffic congestion and fast-tracking road-widening projects, a vigorous anti-encroachment drive, which commenced on the morning of Saturday, May 9, 2026, continued with full intensity through Sunday, May 10. During this two-day operation, approximately 50 unauthorised structures situated along the bustling Sharda Circle-to-Dwarka stretch were cleared.

These structures included concrete shops, garages, general stores, textile outlets, and mobile repair shops. This drive clearly demonstrated the administration's firm resolve to render the city encroachment-free prior to the Kumbh Mela.

This campaign is not merely a temporary cleanup effort; it is pivotal for the development of Nashik's infrastructure. Removing these obstacles was a prerequisite for the proposed 'Vehicular Underpass' at Dwarka Circle and for widening the road leading toward Nashik Road to a 10-lane configuration. The decision to undertake this operation was reached during a meeting involving the NMC Standing Committee and senior officials, with the specific objective of alleviating the chronic traffic congestion that has plagued Dwarka Junction for years.

To ensure the successful execution of this drive, the administration deployed a fleet comprising five earthmovers (JCBs) and six tractors. Furthermore, to prevent any untoward incidents, teams from all six municipal zones, along with a substantial contingent of the City Police Force, were deployed at the site.

As part of the preparations for the Kumbh Mela, a similar drive has been implemented not only in Nashik but also in Trimbakeshwar to clear the roads for pedestrians. The administration's primary objective is to ensure the safety of devotees and facilitate smooth movement. The Municipal Corporation administration has indicated that such 'surprise' operations will continue in various parts of the city in the coming days to ensure that the city's main thoroughfares remain free of encroachments. This initiative will help provide wide, congestion-free roads to the hundreds of thousands of devotees visiting for the Kumbh Mela, as well as to the local residents of Nashik.