Nashik: Farmer Couple Seriously Injured In Acid Attack At Devlane; Police Launch Hunt For Accused | Representational Image

Nashik: Late on Friday night, a farmer couple was subjected to an acid attack in Devlane, a village in the Igatpuri Taluka. Both victims sustained serious injuries in the incident and have been admitted to a private hospital in Nashik city for treatment. The incident has caused a major sensation throughout the region.

According to reports regarding the incident, Bhausaheb Borade, a farmer residing in the Borade Vasti area of Devlane and his wife, Kanta Borade, were sleeping on the roof of their house. Around 11:30 PM, an unidentified individual threw acid at them. Both sustained severe injuries as a result of this attack.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Taluka Police visited the crime scene. A Canine Squad and a Forensic Team conducted a preliminary examination (panchnama) of the site. A case regarding this matter has been registered at the Taluka Police Station, and further investigation is currently underway.

After being apprised of the incident, Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police, Dr D. S. Swami, visited the hospital to inquire about the condition of the injured couple. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Bajirao Mahajan and Taluka Police Inspector Sandeep Mandlik were present during this visit.

The police have initiated efforts to apprehend the accused, intensifying their search operation. This incident has caused shock and alarm within the otherwise peaceful atmosphere of the Igatpuri Taluka. Local citizens have demanded the immediate arrest of the perpetrator.

The condition of the injured couple, Bhausaheb and Kanta Borade, is reported to be stable, and they are currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Nashik.