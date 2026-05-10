Nashik: Salon Owner Brutally Murdered In Panchavati Over Petty Dispute; Accused Absconding | Representational Image

Nashik: Crime has once again reared its head in the Panchavati area of Nashik city. Around 3:30 AM on Saturday, a salon owner was brutally murdered following a petty dispute near Madhur Milan Sweets at Adgaon Naka. This incident has sent shockwaves across the entire city of Nashik and has created an atmosphere of fear among the citizens.

The deceased has been identified as Jaywant Yashwant Pawar (aged 45). A resident of Old Nashik, he ran a salon named ‘Tanmay Men’s Parlour’ on Amardham Road. On Friday night, he had stepped out with his friend, Vinod Agale. While passing through the Adgaon Naka area in the early hours of the morning, Vinod Agale got into a minor altercation with the accused, Raja Kakvipur, who was sitting near a tyre puncture shop and consuming alcohol. When Jaywant Pawar attempted to mediate and resolve the dispute, the enraged accused drew a sharp knife that he had concealed inside his shoe.

The accused initially missed his target with the first strike, but with the second strike, he inflicted a deep wound on Jaywant’s chest. The injury was so severe that Jaywant collapsed in a pool of blood. The accused created panic at the scene and, after threatening a passing two-wheeler rider into giving him a lift, fled the spot. Jaywant was immediately rushed to Apollo Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Based on a complaint filed by Jaywant Pawar’s wife, Geeta Pawar, a case of murder has been registered at the Adgaon Police Station. A team led by Senior Police Inspector Umesh Patil has conducted a panchnama (official site inspection) at the crime scene, and a search for the accused is currently underway, aided by CCTV footage.

The deceased, Jaywant Pawar, is survived by his wife, his son, and his elderly mother. This incident has cast a pall of grief over the entire family.

In light of this event, citizens have expressed strong displeasure regarding the rising crime rate in the Panchavati area and have alleged that police control over habitual offenders has diminished. The police have given assurances that the accused will be arrested as soon as possible.