Nashik: Court Remands Land Scam Suspect Ashok Kharat To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Shifted To Nashik Road Central Jail

Nashik Court Sends Godman Ashok Kharat To Police Custody In 7th Sexual Exploitation Case Till April 29 | X / VijayKumbhar62

Nashik: Ashok Kharat, the prime suspect in the alleged land scam case from the Shirdi area, has been remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the court. Following the order, he was shifted to Nashik Road Central Jail under tight police security.



Kharat was produced before the Rahata court on Saturday after the expiry of his police custody. During the hearing, investigating officer Nivant Jadhav argued on behalf of the prosecution that further police custody was necessary to record statements of key witnesses connected to the case.



After hearing arguments from both sides, the court declined the request for extended police custody and instead ordered judicial custody for Kharat. When asked by the court, Kharat stated that he had no complaints. As per the court’s order, Kharat will remain lodged in Nashik Road Jail for the next several days.