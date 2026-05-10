Nashik: ₹220 Crore Dwarka Circle–Nashik Road Highway Widening Project Gets Approval | Sourced

Nashik: In a major relief for Nashik residents amid growing traffic concerns in the city, the long-pending highway widening project from Dwarka Circle to Nashik Road (Datt Mandir) has finally received official approval. According to available information, the ₹220 crore project covering a stretch of 6.4 kilometres has been cleared by the State Finance Commission as well as the Union Ministry of Transport and Communications. The project is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on this busy route.



The project is also being viewed as crucial in view of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, as it will help streamline intra-city transportation. Under the plan, the main road will be expanded into a six-lane highway along with service roads on both sides. Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri informed that the actual work is expected to begin by the end of the current month and is targeted for completion by March 2027.



The tender process began in March this year. However, it was delayed due to technical and administrative reasons. With approvals now received from both the State Finance Commission and the Union Ministry, the process is set to gain momentum.



Outcome of the Mayor–Gadkari Meeting

Mayor Himgauri Aadke, along with Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde and Standing Committee Chairman Machhindra Donde, had earlier met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur to discuss Nashik’s traffic management issues. Gadkari had responded positively to the proposal. Subsequently, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri attended a high-level meeting in New Delhi on May 8, where the Dwarka Circle to Nashik Road (Datt Mandir) highway widening project received formal approval.



Thousands of Vehicles Use the Route Daily

The Nashik–Pune National Highway No. 50 is considered one of the busiest routes for passenger and vehicular movement. In particular, thousands of commuters travel daily on the Dwarka to Nashik Road stretch. Apart from important establishments such as Nashik Road Railway Station and the Divisional Commissioner’s office, a significant number of travellers continue onwards towards Sinnar. Due to heavy and continuous traffic flow, the route frequently witnesses severe congestion. With the new six-lane expansion, traffic movement on this corridor is expected to improve considerably.