Pune: Sex Racket Busted In Koregaon Park Flat; 4 Four Kenyan Women Rescued | Representational Image - File Photo

A prostitution racket allegedly being operated from a flat in a posh residential society in Pune’s Koregaon Park has been busted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC). Police rescued four foreign women from the premises and registered a case against those accused of running the illegal operation.

According to police officials, the AHTC received information that prostitution activities involving foreign women were being carried out from a flat in Abhibha Stay, located in Liberty Society on North Main Road in Koregaon Park. The flat had allegedly been converted into a lodge-like setup for the illegal business.

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Under the guidance of Police Inspector Chhagan Kapse, officials verified the information and deployed a decoy customer. After receiving confirmation from the decoy, the police conducted a raid at the flat on May 26.

During the raid, police found four women from Kenya allegedly being forced into prostitution. Preliminary investigation revealed that the women had been staying in Pune for the last two to three months.

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The rescued women were taken into custody, and a case has been registered at Koregaon Park Police Station under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act. Police assured that the investigation is underway and further action will be taken accordingly.