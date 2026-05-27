FPJ Exclusive: Pune Railway Station To Get 6 New Platforms Within 1 Year

Pune Railway Station | Gaurav Kadam

Major expansion works at Pune Railway Station are progressing rapidly, with six new railway platforms and extensive yard redevelopment expected to be completed within the next one to one-and-a-half years, according to Rajesh Verma, Divisional Railway Manager, Pune Division.

Speaking exclusively to The Free Press Journal, Verma said that platforms 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12 are being developed as part of a major infrastructure upgrade aimed at easing congestion and improving passenger movement at one of the busiest railway stations in the region.

Along with the construction of the new platforms, large-scale yard development work is also underway. Railway officials are targeting completion of the yard works within one year. However, Verma acknowledged that the project is technically complex and may require an additional two to three months, depending on operational and engineering challenges.

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“The construction work has already started. Once completed, the new platforms will significantly improve operational efficiency and help manage increasing passenger traffic at Pune station,” Verma said.

The upcoming platforms will be equipped with basic passenger amenities, including drinking water facilities, cloakrooms and passenger utility points, washrooms, seating arrangements and other commuter-friendly infrastructure.

In addition to the platforms, the railway administration is also planning new entry and exit points to improve accessibility and reduce crowding at the main station area. According to officials, one of the proposed access points could be from the Maldhakka Chowk side, although the final alignment and design are yet to be finalised.

The additional access routes will help distribute passenger traffic more efficiently and offer smoother movement for commuters entering and exiting the station premises.

DRM Verma also confirmed that the larger redevelopment of Pune Railway Station is currently in process. The ambitious redevelopment project aims to modernise station infrastructure and enhance the overall passenger experience in line with the growing demands of rail traffic in Pune.

As part of the ongoing works, illegal encroachments on railway land and premises around the station area will also be removed to facilitate the smooth execution of the project and improve security and accessibility around the station premises.