Two Pune Family Feuds Prove That Sometimes Relatives Can Be More Dangerous Than Strangers | Crime (Representative Image)

Pune: A dispute over attending a relative’s wedding turned violent in Chikhali after two brothers allegedly assaulted their elder brother with kicks and punches, leaving him seriously injured.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon at Bhimshakti Nagar in Morevasti, Chikhali.

According to police, the complainant, Pramod Babasaheb Waghmare (36), who works as a driver and lives in Bhimshakti Nagar, returned home from work when an argument broke out between him and his younger brothers over attending their maternal aunt’s son’s wedding.

The argument soon escalated into a physical fight. Police said the accused brothers, identified as Nikesh Babasaheb Waghmare and Mahesh Babasaheb Waghmare, allegedly assaulted Pramod with kicks and punches.

During the attack, Pramod suffered serious injuries to the gums of his lower front teeth and required two stitches at a hospital. Based on Pramod’s complaint, Chikhali Police registered a case and arrested both accused brothers. Further investigation is underway.

Man, 48, Attacked…

In another incident in the Pune district, a father-in-law was allegedly assaulted by his son-in-law and another relative during a dispute over collecting personal documents in Vasoli village under the Khed area.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday evening near Tetra Company in Vasoli. The complainant, Tatyarao Babarao Tayade (48), alleged that his daughter, Priti, had gone to her husband Ravi Savale’s house along with her younger sister to collect Aadhaar and other documents.

According to the complaint, Ravi allegedly refused to allow her to leave or take the documents. When Tayade reached the spot after receiving a phone call from his daughter, Ravi and his brother Atul allegedly attacked him and his daughters.

Police said Ravi allegedly hit Tayade on the head with a cooker, causing injuries, while Atul allegedly assaulted the others with kicks and punches.

A case has been registered at North Mahalunge MIDC Police Station, and further investigation is in progress.