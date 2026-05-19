Pune: Law & Order Under Scanner After 4 Violent Crimes Rock City In 24 Hours | FPJ Photo

Pune witnessed a disturbing rise in violent crime over the last 24 hours, with two murders and two brutal attempted murder incidents reported from different parts of the city.

In the first case, a 40-year-old woman allegedly stabbed her father to death following a heated argument over his drinking habits. The incident took place in the Kashewadi area.

The deceased has been identified as 70-year-old Jainuddin Dastagir Phulari. According to police, the incident took place around 11pm on Sunday at their residence near the police chowky in Kashewadi.

Police said Jainuddin had returned home drunk and allegedly began abusing his unmarried daughter, Dilshad Jainuddin Phulari. During the argument, Dilshad reportedly picked up a kitchen knife and stabbed her father in the chest in a fit of rage. He collapsed on the spot and was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to excessive blood loss. Khadak Police have arrested Dilshad and registered a murder case.

In another murder case reported from Vadgaon Budruk, a man was allegedly killed over suspicion of an illicit relationship. The incident took place on Sunday night, around 10pm, at Vadgaon Budruk Chowk.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Gesge (39), a resident of Renuka Nagari in Vadgaon Budruk.

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According to police, the deceased has been identified as Rupesh Bhandirge (49), a resident of Narhe, who ran a salon in Vadgaon Budruk.

The murder allegedly took place over suspicion of an affair. Accused Yuvraj allegedly suspected Rupesh of having an affair with his wife. Keeping this grudge in mind, Yuvraj allegedly went to Rupesh’s salon on Sunday night around 9:45pm to speak with him.

Just before the incident, Rupesh was in the salon with his brother. However, his brother later left for some work, and Yuvraj entered the salon, leading to an argument between them. During the attack, Rupesh ran outside the salon but failed to save himself. Just a few metres away from the salon, accused Yuvraj allegedly attacked Rupesh on the neck with a sharp weapon.

Due to severe injuries sustained in the attack, Rupesh died on the spot.

In another incident in Kothrud’s Gopinath Nagar area, a 19-year-old youth named Sahil Kamble was critically injured after a gang attacked him with a sharp weapon on Monday night around 8:30pm. The attackers allegedly assaulted him with a koyta, causing severe injuries to his head and hands.

Kothrud Police rushed to the spot after receiving information and found Sahil lying in a pool of blood on the road. He was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition in the intensive care unit. Police said the accused fled the scene and a search operation was underway.

In yet another violent attack, a rickshaw driver was assaulted with sharp weapons near Rajmata underground passage at Dattanagar Chowk on the Katraj-Narhe highway around 10:15am on Monday.

The injured victim, Suraj Manik Kale (30), sustained serious injuries in the attack. Police investigation revealed that the assault stemmed from an old dispute related to picking up passengers that had taken place two to three years ago. Based on Kale’s complaint, Ambegaon Police registered an attempt-to-murder case and arrested three accused, Bapuso Balasaheb Bhosale (35), Ganesh Haribhau Dharpale (27), and Ganesh alias Bhavadya Haribhau Dharpale (36).

Police have assured strict action against such goons, but the series of violent incidents within a single day has raised concerns over law and order in the city.