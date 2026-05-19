Pune ATS Seizes 560 KG Sandalwood Worth ₹28 Lakh In Purandar Raid; Notorious Accused Booked | Sourced

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Pune Rural Police on Monday conducted a raid at Mandki village in Purandar taluka and seized a massive stock of sandalwood worth nearly ₹28 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Pratik Khunte, a resident of Mandki village in Purandar taluka.

The action was carried out following instructions from Pune Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill. During a disguised operation within the jurisdiction of Jejuri Police Station, the ATS team received a tip-off from an informer that a large quantity of stolen sandalwood had been hidden at a farm belonging to Vilas Bhosale in Mandki village.

Acting on the information, the ATS team, along with Jejuri Police personnel, raided the location and discovered 560 kilograms of cut sandalwood logs concealed beneath a green cloth. Police also seized a battery-operated wood cutter and two iron drills. The total value of the seized material is estimated at ₹28,05,200.

During questioning, farm owner Vilas Ravji Bhosale told police that the sandalwood stock had been stored there by his nephew, identified as Pratik Pramod Khunte. However, Khunte was not found during the raid and remains absconding.

A case has been registered against accused Pratik Khunte at Jejuri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Indian Forest Act, 1927, and the Maharashtra Felling of Trees Regulation Act, 1988. Police said Khunte is a history-sheeter and has several serious criminal cases, including robbery, registered against him in Satara district.

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The operation was conducted under the guidance of SP Sandeep Singh Gill, Additional SP Ganesh Biradar, and Assistant Police Inspector Deepak Wakchaure of Jejuri Police Station. The ATS team included API Prakash Pawar, ASI Mahesh Gaikwad, Vishal Gavhane, Nilesh Kadam, Ravindra Jadhav, Mohsin Shaikh, Omkar Shinde, Jalinder Mulik and PSI Keshav Jagtap.