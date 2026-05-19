Pune Metro Phase 2 Includes 22 Km Of Double-Decker Flyovers To Ease Traffic Across The City | File Photo

Pune: Pune Metro Phase 2 has proposed nearly 22 km of integrated double-decker flyovers across the city as part of its major expansion plan aimed at improving both traffic movement and public transport connectivity.

The proposed corridors will include elevated metro routes along with six-lane and eight-lane flyovers built together on the same structure at several locations. The plan is expected to help reduce congestion on busy roads while strengthening Pune’s growing metro network.

According to officials, the integrated double-decker stretches have been proposed on key routes including Ramwadi-Wagholi, Vanaz-Chandani Chowk, Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Bhairoba Nala-Akashwani.

The project is part of the larger Pune Metro Rail Project (PMRP) Phase 2, under which around 55 km of additional metro viaduct is planned across the city. Maha-Metro, which completed nearly 33 km of metro viaduct work in Phase 1 and is currently building another 4.4 km under the extension phase, has now started the process of appointing an independent proof checking consultant to verify structural safety and design quality.

Metro officials said the consultant will examine designs submitted by contractors and ensure that structures such as foundations, piers, station supports, elevated roads and metro viaducts meet all required safety standards.

Among the major stretches, the Ramwadi-Wagholi corridor on Line 2B will have a fully integrated double-decker structure for nearly 4.8 km under Maha-Metro’s work scope. Another 6.8 km section will include a first-level elevated road to be constructed by the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), while Maha-Metro will build the metro structure above it.

The Vanaz-Chandani Chowk section on Line 2A will also feature a double-decker arrangement along with a foot overbridge connecting Chandani Chowk Metro Station to the national highway footbridge.

The proposed Kharadi-Khadakwasla and Nal Stop-Manikbaug routes under Lines 4 and 4A will together cover nearly 33 km and include both regular and double-decker metro alignments. Another 5 km double-decker stretch has been planned between Bhairoba Nala and Akashwani on Solapur Road with a six-lane elevated road below the metro corridor.

Officials said the final alignment, station locations and structure designs may change after discussions with agencies including PMC, PMRDA, MSIDC and NHAI.

Pune Metro Executive Director (Works) Atul Gadgil said the Detailed Project Report for Phase 2 already includes integrated double-decker corridors on important routes such as Chandani Chowk-Vanaz and Ramwadi-Kharadi. He added that a final decision on the proposed double-decker flyover in the Hadapsar Gadital area will be taken by the Pune Municipal Corporation.

PMC Chief Engineer Dinkar Gojare said Pune Metro has proposed a double-decker flyover from Noble Hospital in Hadapsar to the Kharadi bypass. He said discussions have already begun on developing structures similar to the Karve Road metro flyover model, and the state government has shown a positive approach towards funding the demolition of old flyovers and construction of new double-decker structures in the area.