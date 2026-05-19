Pune: PMC Under Fire For Scrapping Rule Restricting Naming Of Public Properties

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Building | File Photo

A major controversy has erupted in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) after leaders across party lines reportedly scrapped a 26-year-old resolution that restricted the naming of civic properties after relatives of elected representatives.

The decision has now paved the way for corporators to name roads, parks, public buildings and other municipal properties after their own family members, triggering criticism from citizens and former civic leaders.

The issue came into focus after a proposal was moved to name the cancer hospital in Baner after the late Yashwantrao Bhimale, father of Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale. Following strong objections from citizens and political circles, the proposal had to be withdrawn. The controversy subsequently brought attention to the repeal of the PMC’s long-standing naming policy.

According to the sources, the leaders of all political parties in the PMC recently decided to cancel the resolution passed in 2000, which stated that major civic structures should only be named after national leaders, eminent personalities, experts or individuals who had made significant contributions to the city and society.

The decision was reportedly taken during a meeting of ruling and opposition party leaders chaired by Mayor Manjusha Nagpure on May 5. The justification cited was that there is no explicit provision in the Municipal Act barring such naming practices.

Activists allege that the move effectively opens the door for corporators to use public projects for personal and political legacy-building. Several citizens and former public representatives have questioned why taxpayer-funded civic assets should be named after individuals with no direct contribution to Pune’s development.

During the administrative rule from March 2022 to February 2026, several civic projects were completed in Pune, but no buildings or public infrastructure were named after individuals. However, with the reconstitution of the Naming Committee after municipal elections, proposals to name projects after corporators’ parents and relatives have reportedly resurfaced.

Former mayor Ankush Kakade strongly opposed the cancellation of the earlier resolution. “Major roads, chowks and flyovers should be named after eminent personalities. A clear decision in this regard was taken in the general body in 2000. If that resolution is cancelled, the former mayors’ association opposes it,” he said.

Leader of the House Ganesh Bidkar defended the revised policy, saying the aim was to honour people who may not be nationally famous but have contributed to the city. However, he clarified that corporators should not misuse the policy to name projects after their own family members and warned that such attempts would be opposed.

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The development has sparked a debate in Pune’s political and civic circles, with many questioning whether municipal properties are being treated as “private property” by elected representatives.