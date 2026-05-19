Pune Pub Video Sparks Outrage; Viral Clip From Bastian Raises Questions Over Nightlife Culture |VIDEO

Pune Pub Video Sparks Outrage; Viral Clip From Bastian Raises Questions Over Nightlife Culture | FP Photo

Pune: A video from a popular pub in Pune has gone viral on social media, triggering fresh debate over the growing nightlife culture in the city and the behaviour being openly displayed and normalised inside pubs and clubs. The video, reportedly from Bastian in Pune, allegedly shows several youngsters engaging in intimate acts and public displays of affection inside the crowded club. The incident has sparked strong reactions from citizens, with many questioning whether some nightlife venues in Pune are crossing limits in the name of entertainment and party culture.

The viral clip spread rapidly online, with many people expressing concern over the kind of atmosphere being created inside pubs and clubs frequented by youngsters. Citizens said such behaviour in public spaces is inappropriate and creates discomfort for other visitors. Many also questioned whether there is proper monitoring and regulation inside such restaurants, especially during late-night hours when large crowds gather.

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The incident has once again brought attention to the increasing number of controversies and criminal cases emerging from Pune’s nightlife zones, especially areas like Koregaon Park, Mundhwa and nearby localities known for pubs and clubs.

Just a day earlier, another serious case from Koregaon Park had shocked the city. A 30-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted inside a moving car after stepping out for dinner with friends. According to police, the woman had gone to a restaurant with three friends. After dinner, her friends left, following which the two accused allegedly approached her and started a conversation. They reportedly gained her trust and convinced her to accompany them to another restaurant, assuring her they would safely drop her off at home since it was late.

Police said the woman got into the car believing them. However, while travelling on the Mundhwa-Koregaon Park Road, the accused allegedly called two more friends to join them. The incident later turned into a sexual assault case, raising serious concerns about women’s safety in the city.

Citizens now say that repeated incidents linked to nightlife areas are becoming a growing concern for Pune. Many have demanded stricter action, tighter rules for pubs and clubs, and increased police monitoring to ensure public safety and maintain discipline in the city’s nightlife spaces.