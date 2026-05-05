Pune Shocker: Group Barges Into House In Kothrud, Attacks Youth With Sickle | (Representational Image)

A shocking attempt to murder was reported in Pune, where a group of assailants allegedly barged into a house and attacked a 21-year-old youth with a sickle over a prior dispute.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Singh Tak, Anil Singh Tak, Pintu Singh Dudhani, Sukha Singh Dudhani and others. The incident occurred around 8pm on Sunday in the Vasantnagar area.

The injured person has been identified as Aditya alias Sunny Raju Gade (21). A complaint in this regard was lodged at the Kothrud Police Station by his wife Gayatri Gade.

According to the police, the victim’s sister-in-law, Priya Gade, was in a relationship with accused Rahul Singh Tak. The couple had reportedly married in Alandi. However, the Gade family did not accept this marriage and later got Priya married to another man, Dheeraj Ranpise, a resident of Yerawada.

Last month, Rahul allegedly took Priya to Ashta in Sangli district. Following this, Aditya Gade, along with his relatives, went to Ashta, assaulted Rahul, and brought Priya back. A case regarding that assault had already been registered in April 2026.

On the night of the incident, the accused allegedly entered Gade’s house while he was present with his family. He reportedly attacked Aditya with a sickle, striking him on the head. As the victim tried to escape, the attackers chased him and caught up near a local area known as “Chhota Jawan Mitra Mandal.”

During the chase, one of the accused allegedly shouted, “Maar dalo, chhodo mat isko,” instigating others. Another blow was aimed at the victim’s head, but he raised his hand in defence, resulting in a severe injury to his arm. The group then assaulted him with kicks and punches before fleeing the scene on motorcycles.

The injured youth was rushed to Sahyadri Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Sandeep Deshmane, Senior Police Inspector of Kothrud Police Station, said the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken accordingly.