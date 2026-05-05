Pune: PMRDA Allocates ₹200.50 Crore For Glass Skywalk In Lonavala; Ajit Pawar’s Dream Project Moves Closer To Reality | AI

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has set aside ₹200.50 crore in its ₹4,628-crore budget for 2026–27 to develop a world-class glass skywalk in Lonavala. The project, long associated as a dream initiative of late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, is now moving closer to reality. The budget also includes provisions for key road infrastructure works, including a proposed twin tunnel in Pune city.

The decision was taken during the PMRDA general body meeting held in Mumbai. The meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Officials said the authority is expecting ₹100 crore each from the Union government and the District Planning Committee for the skywalk project. A major portion of the total budget, around ₹3,895 crore, has been allocated for capital expenditure. This includes ₹2,919 crore for development works and ₹971 crore for land acquisition, mainly for the inner ring road.

During the meeting, Fadnavis directed the formation of a special purpose vehicle involving PMRDA and the Pune Municipal Corporation to take forward the twin tunnel project between Katraj and Yerawada. The aim is to ease traffic congestion and allow smoother movement from key roads such as Alandi Road, Mumbai-Pune Road, and Ahmednagar Road.

Officials added that all administrative procedures for land acquisition for the inner ring road have been completed. The allocated funds will now be used to acquire land. The Chief Minister also instructed authorities to prepare a development plan for 23 villages recently merged into PMC limits.

The glass skywalk project will come up on around 15 acres of land, about 15 km from Lonavala, and will link two popular tourist spots—Lions Point and Tiger Point. Ajit Pawar had earlier taken the initiative to push this project, which involves building a 125-metre-long glass skywalk at an estimated cost of ₹333 crore to connect these two locations.

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The project will also include a 6-metre-wide and 90-metre-long bridge. Along with this, several tourist facilities are planned, such as zip-lining, bungee jumping, an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 1,000 people, 24 gazebos, and parking space for 1,500 cars and 2,000 two-wheelers. Roads leading to both tourist points will also be widened.

Lions Point and Tiger Point already see heavy tourist footfall, with around 10,000 visitors on weekends and about 2,000 on weekdays. Officials believe the project will further boost tourism in the region.