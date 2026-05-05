Two Pune Police Officers Suspended In Separate Bribery Cases - All You Need To Know | Representational Image | File

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Pune has taken action against two police officers, leading to their suspension after they were caught accepting bribes in separate cases, officials said on Tuesday.

The suspended officers have been identified as Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vaishali Murlidhar Totewar and Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Manoj Madhukar Barure.

Totewar, who was serving in the Economic Offences Wing, had recently been promoted and transferred as Police Inspector to the Railway Police in Mumbai. Although orders had been issued by Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar to relieve her, certain formalities were still pending.

During the investigation of a complaint she was handling, Totewar had allegedly accepted an initial bribe of ₹2 lakh and later demanded an additional ₹28 lakh from the complainant. Acting on a tip-off, the ACB laid a trap and caught her red-handed while accepting the amount through a private intermediary identified as Sambhaji Chavan. Following the incident, she was subsequently arrested.

Despite being relieved on promotion effective May 1, Totewar reportedly contacted the complainant in connection with the same case and sent a private person to collect the bribe, indicating clear misconduct. Taking serious note of the matter, Joint Commissioner of Police Ranjankumar Sharma ordered her suspension.

In a separate case, Barure, attached to Lohegaon Police Station, was caught accepting a bribe of ₹80,000 from the family of a 17-year-old boy against whom a non-cognisable offence had been registered. The ACB trapped Barure while he was accepting the bribe.

Considering the gravity of the misconduct and its potential to tarnish the image of the police department, Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil ordered Barure’s suspension.