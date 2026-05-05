Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Issues 30-Day Deadline To Non-Compliant Hospitals For Obtaining Fire Certificates

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Building | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A major fire safety lapse has been flagged in the city’s healthcare sector, with hundreds of private hospitals operating without mandatory clearances. The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has issued a stern warning, giving non-compliant hospitals a one-month deadline to obtain fire safety certificates or face action.

According to the civic body, inspections revealed that 536 out of 674 private hospitals in Pimpri-Chinchwad do not possess the required certification from the municipal fire department. Despite repeated appeals, many hospital operators have failed to comply with basic fire safety norms. The number of smaller establishments is more, noted a PCMC official.

Inspection Drive Exposes Gaps

During a recent special drive conducted as part of Fire Safety Week, PCMC officials carried out detailed inspections across hospitals. These checks included critical systems such as fire alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, hydrant systems, fire lifts, and emergency exits.

Particular attention was given to high-risk areas like intensive care units (ICUs), oxygen storage rooms, and other sensitive wards where fire hazards can have catastrophic consequences. Authorities also emphasised the importance of staff training, regular equipment maintenance, and annual renewal of the Fire No Objection Certificate (NOC).

Misconceptions Among Hospital Operators

Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Durvas highlighted a widespread misunderstanding among healthcare providers. Many believe that hospitals with fewer than 50 beds are exempt from fire safety certification.

He clarified that even small clinics with as few as five beds are legally required to obtain a fire safety certificate, and ignorance of this rule will not be accepted as an excuse going forward.

One-Month Deadline, Strict Action Ahead

To address the issue, the civic body has convened meetings with hospital administrators to understand their challenges while also reinforcing compliance requirements. However, officials have made it clear that leniency will not continue indefinitely.

Hospitals have now been given 30 days to secure the necessary certification, failing which strict action -- including possible closure or penalties -- may be initiated.

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Growing City, Rising Risks

With Pimpri-Chinchwad witnessing rapid urbanisation and population growth, the number of private healthcare facilities has increased significantly. While this expansion improves access to medical care, the lack of adherence to safety norms raises serious concerns about patient safety.

The PCMC’s latest crackdown signals a push toward stricter enforcement, aiming to prevent potential disasters in facilities that are meant to save lives.