Pune Police, PMC Launch Joint Drive Against Illegal Hoardings And Encroachments | FPJ Photo

Pune Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have joined hands to take action against illegal hoardings installed across the city, encroachments by vendors and to take necessary steps for the cleaning of drainage and reducing traffic congestion on roads. The authorities have initiated a coordinated drive against illegal hoardings, roadside encroachments by vendors and issues causing traffic congestion across the city.

According to officials, the city currently has around 3,000 authorised hoardings that generate nearly Rs 42 crore annually for the civic body. However, a significant number of illegal hoardings have been installed without permission in several areas, posing safety risks and affecting the beauty of the city.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar and PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram conducted a press conference on Wednesday and spoke about the action plan.

CP Amitesh Kumar said strict action will be taken against those violating the rules. Kumar said initially a notice will be given to the offender, and later cases will be registered against individuals or agencies responsible for installing unauthorised hoardings in the city. "A foolproof plan has been prepared to take action against such violators, and by tomorrow, the offenders will face legal action. Additionally, valuable shop materials like printing machines will be seized if the shops are found linked to printing a number of hoardings. Publishers could face legal action. The plan has been created to avoid any unwanted incidents of hoarding collapse and threats to people's lives. Before the monsoon, things will be sorted out, and only authorised hoardings and posters will be displayed on the roads," he added.

Naval Kishore Ram said, “As we all know, there is a shortage of wide roads in the main city. Illegal hoardings, encroachments and other illegal activities create a nuisance for commuters and lead to congestion on the roads. We have observed in the last few months that illegal encroachments and constructions have risen rapidly. Based on that, plans have been made by the police and PMC, and accordingly, action will be taken. Decongestion on roads and bottleneck-free roads are our motive. The scenario will change within a week.”