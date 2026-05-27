Vishal Agarwal Claims 'Celebration' Video Is From 2023, A Year Before Pune Porsche Crash

Pune Porsche Case: Vishal Agarwal Claims Viral Celebration Video Is Old, Demands Media Remove ‘False & Defamatory’ Posts | PTI

Pune: Builder Vishal Agarwal, father of the juvenile accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche crash case in Kalyani Nagar, has issued a clarification after a video showing him and his wife dancing at a celebration went viral on social media.

The video, which surfaced on May 27, led to criticism online, with several social media users alleging that Agarwal was celebrating his recent release from jail in connection with the Pune Porsche case.

What Does The Video Show?

In the video, Vishal Agarwal and his wife Shivani Agarwal are seen dancing to the Bollywood song “Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Dost Ko Salaam Karo". Both are also seen wearing garlands made of currency notes.

Following public outrage, Agarwal released a statement claiming that the viral clip was not recent and had no connection with the ongoing Porsche case.

Agarwal’s Claims…

According to the statement, the video was recorded on September 2, 2023, during the couple’s 25th wedding anniversary celebration held at a hotel in Goa. Agarwal said the event took place several months before the FIR in the Pune Porsche case was registered at Yerwada Police Station on May 19, 2024.

He alleged that some media channels and social media platforms circulated the video with “false and defamatory” claims that he was celebrating after being granted bail.

Agarwal stated that close friends and family members were present at the anniversary event and accused media outlets of failing to verify facts before publishing the clip. He demanded that channels immediately remove the video and issue clarifications.

Read Also Pune Porsche Case Accused Seen Celebrating After Bail; Video Goes Viral

Accused Exploring Legal Actions…

In the statement, he also claimed that the circulation of the private video was harming his family’s reputation and affecting their right to a fair trial, as multiple legal proceedings linked to the Porsche crash case are still pending before courts and tribunals.

He further said his family is exploring legal action against those responsible for allegedly leaking the private video to the media, calling it a violation of their constitutional right to privacy.

The controversy comes days after the second anniversary of the Porsche crash case, in which two IT professionals, Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, lost their lives in Pune. The case continues to draw public attention, with the victims’ families repeatedly expressing disappointment over delays in the trial and the granting of bail to several accused in the case.