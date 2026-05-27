Pune Porsche Case Accused Seen Celebrating After Bail; Video Goes Viral | Video Screengrab

A video has gone viral on social media in which builder Vishal Agarwal, the father of the juvenile accused in the 2024 Pune Porsche car crash case, is seen celebrating after being released on bail recently.

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The video shows Agarwal and his wife dancing to the Bollywood song, "Mumbai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Dosto Salaam Karo."

Shockingly, both of them are seen wearing garlands made entirely of high-denomination currency notes.

Since the video surfaced, citizens have taken to social media to raise a question: "How can the accused family celebrate so openly, while the families of the accident victims have yet to receive justice?"

On May 19, two years had passed since the accident, but the families of the victims, Ashwini Koshta and Anish Awadhiya, are yet to get justice.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Ashwini's mother, Mamata Koshta, rued that the accused were "roaming freely" and that they were "yet to be punished."

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She said, "It's been two years, but nothing has happened... we are awaiting justice, and those who killed my daughter are out on bail. It is extremely painful... my daughter is no more. Those monsters are yet to be punished. They are roaming freely. It feels like the law is only strict for ordinary people, while influential people can escape punishment easily. But normal people like us don’t get heard at all. We are forced to keep faith somehow because there is no other hope left that we will ever get justice. At the very least, the hearing should have started by now. We had even applied for a fast-track hearing, but nothing has happened regarding that either."

Anish's mother, Savita Awadhiya, said that the system is "flawed" as "one by one, everyone is getting bail."

She said, "It has been two years, and my son still has not received justice. All the people who were inside jail are gradually being granted bail. It feels as if Agarwal had influenced people with money earlier, and perhaps even now, he may have influenced the new judge because Shivani Agarwal got bail, and all the doctors and others involved also gradually received bail. We demanded that, since the accident was caused by a minor, a law be made so that people learn not to give vehicles to underage children or allow them such freedom. When a child is drinking heavily in pubs and driving an expensive car, the parents are also responsible because they allowed it. Then, after such an incident, they say the child is a minor. A law should be made so people understand they should not allow their children to behave this way," she added.