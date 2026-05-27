NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: CBI Arrests 2 More Accused, Doctor From Latur & Coaching Faculty From Pune | file pic

Mumbai: CBI has arrested two more accused in NEET-UG 2026 Examination paper leak case, bringing the total number of persons arrested in this case to 13.

An accused namely Dr Manoj Shirure, a Latur-based doctor has been arrested in the NEET UG 2026 questions leak case. He played key role in facilitating three students including the son of an accused coaching centre owner in getting the Chemistry questions from the accused P V Kulkarni.

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Another arrested accused is Tejas Shah, who is a physics faculty at a Pune-based coaching centre. He got the leaked Physics questions of NEET UG 2026 Exam from arrested accused Manisha Havaldar.

Investigation to unearth the chain as well as the conspiracy in this case is ongoing. CBI has so far conducted searches at 49 locations at various places and seized several incriminating documents, Laptops, and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

It may be recalled that CBI has registered this case on 12.05.2026 based on the written complaint given by Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India pertaining to alleged paper leak of NEET-UG 2026 Examination. Immediately after registration of the case, special teams were formed and searches were conducted at various locations across the country, and several suspects were picked up and interrogated.

So far 13 accused have been arrested in this case from Delhi, Jaipur, Gurugram, Nasik, Pune, Latur and Ahliyanagar. Investigation is continuing with various special teams working in tandem and the investigation has brought out the actual source of the leakage of Chemistry, Biology and Physics questions which were circulated before the exam.

CBI is committed to comprehensive, impartial and professional investigation in this case.