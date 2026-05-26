Pune: Five Lakh Residents Allegedly Receiving Contaminated Water In Vadgaon Sheri Areas | Sourced

Pune: Alleging serious negligence by the civic administration, former corporator Nandini Dhende has claimed that nearly five lakh residents from ward number two and the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly constituency have been receiving foul-smelling contaminated water for the last five days, posing a major threat to public health.

According to citizens from several localities, including Nagpur Chawl, Maharashtra Housing Board, Tridal Nagar, Tingre Nagar, Chavan Chawl, Kasturba Nagar and Jail Road areas, water supplied from the Bhama Askhed water project has developed a strong odour since May 20.

Residents Flag Health Concerns…

Residents have also complained about a rise in cases of vomiting, diarrhoea and other water-borne illnesses in the area, raising fears of a possible outbreak of epidemic diseases.

Dhende, along with former Deputy Mayor Dr Siddharth Dhende and corporators from Wards 2 and 4, has raised the issue with the Pune Municipal Corporation’s water supply department and has been continuously following up with officials over the matter.

Dhende Spoke With PMC Officials…

The representatives reportedly contacted Water Supply Head Nandkishor Jagtap, Cantonment Zone Chief Kelkar and Bundgarden division head Eknath Gadekar to apprise them of the seriousness of the situation. Officials of the Bhama Askhed water purification plant were also contacted. During discussions, some officials indicated that the problem may have arisen due to low water levels in the dam.

However, Dhende and other local representatives, including Suhas Tingre, Sheetal Sawant and Ravi Tingre, have demanded immediate corrective measures to ensure that residents receive clean and safe drinking water without delay.

Meanwhile, confusion persists within the civic administration, with the water supply and electrical departments allegedly shifting responsibility onto each other. While some officials have cited technical issues at the Bhama Askhed water treatment plant, others have denied any major problem, further angering residents.

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‘PMC Playing With Health Of Citizens’

Criticising the PMC administration for ignoring the issue, Nandini Dhende said the civic body was “playing with the health of citizens” by failing to address the contaminated water supply urgently.

She warned that if a clean and uninterrupted water supply is not restored immediately, local representatives and residents will launch a strong agitation against the Pune Municipal Corporation in the coming days.