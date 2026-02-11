Pune Police Conduct Midnight 'Combing' Operation In Budhwar Peth; 50+ Houses Searched | Sourced

Pune: In a major crackdown on illegal activities, Pune Police carried out a large-scale midnight combing operation in the Budhwar Peth area on Wednesday. The operation, which lasted from 12 am to 3 am, involved searches of more than 50 houses. All major entry and exit points in the area were barricaded, and a heavy police presence was deployed in every lane to prevent movement during the operation. Teams from local police stations, along with several units of the Crime Branch, participated in the coordinated action.

According to information, this operation comes in the wake of a recent controversy involving an alleged Bangladeshi woman residing illegally in the red-light area of Budhwar Peth. A woman police constable from Faraskhana Police Station was suspended for allegedly failing to take action in the matter. She has been accused of not informing senior officials and of being involved in financial dealings related to the case. Following this incident, senior officers ordered immediate and stringent action to prevent such lapses and illegal activities.

During the combing operation, women police personnel questioned women in suspected brothels, while several individuals found visiting the area for prostitution were detained for verification and further inquiry.

Police are also investigating possible drug use, forced involvement of minor girls in prostitution, and illegal stay of Bangladeshi nationals in the area. Further inquiries are underway, officials said.