Pune: PMC Reviews Infrastructure, Safety Measures Ahead Of Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Tukaram Palkhi Arrival | Sourced

With the arrival of the palanquins of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj scheduled in Pune on July 9, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has intensified preparations to ensure smooth and safe passage for lakhs of Warkaris participating in the annual pilgrimage.

A joint inspection of the Palkhi routes was conducted by senior civic officials, public representatives, and department heads to review infrastructure, sanitation, health, water supply, traffic management, and disaster preparedness arrangements along the route.

During the inspection, officials reviewed the condition of roads, drainage systems, public amenities, and resting places for devotees. Directions were issued to regional offices to establish fully equipped disaster management control rooms and ensure uninterrupted civic services during the pilgrimage.

Special attention was given to drainage and sanitation works. The Sewerage Department was instructed to clean culverts and deepen drains in areas such as Mhaske Vasti and Kalas. Officials were also directed to inspect chambers along the Palkhi route, install iron gratings where necessary, and complete repairs to rainwater drainage infrastructure before the procession arrives.

To maintain cleanliness, the Solid Waste Management Department has been asked to ensure round-the-clock sanitation services and deploy sufficient manpower for garbage collection and disposal. Public toilets along the route are being repaired, while additional mobile toilet units will be installed at key locations.

For the convenience of devotees, PMC will provide clean drinking water, mobile toilets, rest areas, emergency medical facilities, and mobile health clinics at various points along the route. Special arrangements are also being made at locations where food and refreshments will be distributed to Warkaris.

The Water Supply Department has prepared a dedicated plan to ensure an uninterrupted water supply at Palkhi halts and Dindi camps. A 24-hour maintenance and repair mechanism will remain operational throughout the event. Mobile toilets and drinking water facilities will be provided at important locations, including Sancheti Chowk, Vishrantwadi Chowk, FC Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, and other stretches of the Palkhi route.

The Health Department has been directed to undertake disinfectant spraying along the route and in schools that accommodate devotees. Mobile medical units and emergency healthcare services will also be stationed at strategic locations.

The Electricity Department has been instructed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and adequate illumination along the route, while the Traffic Police will coordinate traffic diversions and crowd management to ensure that the Palkhi processions proceed without disruption.

The Road Department has been asked to repair damaged roads and footpaths, clean roadside boundary walls, and prune tree branches obstructing the route.

Encroachments and abandoned vehicles affecting traffic movement will also be removed.

To facilitate darshan and prevent overcrowding at halting points, PMC will install barricades and implement crowd-control measures. Fire safety arrangements have also been mandated, particularly at locations where prasad distribution will take place.

Civic officials stated that all departments have been instructed to complete the required works well before the arrival of the Palkhis to ensure a safe, clean, and comfortable experience for devotees and citizens alike.