Pune: Renovated Old Airport Terminal Nears Completion, Set To Open In Coming Months |

Pune: The renovated old terminal building at Pune Airport is expected to become operational within the next few months, with nearly 95 per cent of the redevelopment work already completed. Airport authorities said the remaining work mainly involves installing security equipment before the facility can be opened for passenger use.

The upgraded terminal is expected to significantly improve passenger handling capacity and help manage the growing air traffic at the airport. Once operational, it will enhance overall efficiency and reduce congestion during peak travel hours.

As part of the redevelopment, the number of check-in counters has been increased from 34 to 49. The terminal will also feature two check-in X-ray machines, four security screening machines, two remote boarding gates, expanded security holding areas and four DigiYatra gates to facilitate faster passenger movement.

Airport officials said the project is in its final stage and will undergo mandatory inspections and approvals before being opened to the public. The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) is expected to conduct the required security clearance process after the remaining equipment is installed.

The modernised terminal is also expected to support future growth at Pune Airport. Officials noted that the airport currently has approval for 235 flight slots, of which around 208 are being utilised, leaving scope for additional services in the future if airlines choose to expand operations.

Authorities believe the expanded security holding areas and additional screening facilities will help ease crowding and improve passenger flow. The introduction of four DigiYatra gates is also expected to speed up the boarding process for travellers enrolled in the facial recognition-based system.

With the project nearing completion, the upgraded terminal is expected to play an important role in improving passenger experience and strengthening Pune Airport’s capacity to handle increasing demand in the coming years.