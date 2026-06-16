Pune: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw And CM Devendra Fadnavis To Launch Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express, New Pune–Shirdi Train On Wednesday | DD News

Pune: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will flag off two new train services from Pune on Wednesday, including the much-awaited Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express and a daily train connecting Pune with Sainagar Shirdi. The inauguration ceremony will be attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with senior railway officials and public representatives.

The launch is expected to strengthen rail connectivity between Maharashtra and Bihar while also providing improved travel facilities for devotees travelling to Shirdi. The inaugural programme will be held at Pune and Hadapsar railway stations.

Railway officials said the Pune–Danapur Amrit Bharat Express will originate from Hadapsar railway station. The train’s detailed schedule is expected to be announced soon. The service is likely to benefit thousands of passengers, including students, workers and families who frequently travel between Pune and Bihar.

The newly introduced daily Pune–Sainagar Shirdi train is expected to provide a convenient travel option for pilgrims visiting the famous Sai Baba temple. The service is also expected to improve connectivity between Pune and the religious town of Shirdi.

The Amrit Bharat Express has been designed to offer passengers modern amenities and a more comfortable travel experience. While it includes several features similar to those on Vande Bharat trains, it is a non-air-conditioned service aimed at providing affordable long-distance travel.

The train will consist of general and sleeper-class coaches, making it accessible to a wider section of passengers. Railway officials said the introduction of these services forms part of ongoing efforts to improve passenger convenience and expand rail connectivity across key routes.