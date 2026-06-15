Pune: Worker Dies After Fall From Katraj Flyover Construction Site; Safety Measures Under Scrutiny | Sourced

Pune: A 28-year-old construction worker lost his life after falling from an elevated section of the under-construction Katraj Chowk flyover on Saturday afternoon, prompting an investigation into possible safety lapses at the project site.

The deceased has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Har Prasad, a native of Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh, who was employed as a labourer at the flyover construction project.

According to police, the accident occurred at around 3.40 pm while Kumar was carrying out work on a raised portion of the structure. He reportedly lost his balance and fell from a considerable height, suffering severe head injuries and multiple injuries to other parts of his body.

Fellow workers immediately rushed him to Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

After receiving information about the incident, officials from Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station visited the site and conducted a preliminary inquiry. The body was later sent for post-mortem examination.

Police have begun investigating whether adequate safety measures were in place at the construction site. The probe will examine if the worker had been provided with the necessary safety gear and whether standard operating procedures and safety protocols were being followed at the time of the accident. Statements of officials associated with the construction company are also being recorded.

The incident has once again raised concerns over worker safety at large infrastructure projects and the implementation of workplace safety standards in the construction sector.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Man Singh Patil of Bharati Vidyapeeth Police Station said that the matter is under investigation and appropriate action will be taken based on the findings.

Authorities are awaiting the post-mortem report while further investigations continue.