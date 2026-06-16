Pune: CNG, PNG Prices Increased Amid Rising Natural Gas Costs, New Rates Effective June 16 |

Pune: Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) prices have been revised upwards across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and adjoining areas from midnight on June 15-16, following an increase in the input cost of natural gas. The revision will affect both vehicle owners using CNG and households dependent on PNG for cooking purposes.

Under the revised rates, CNG prices have been increased by ₹1 per kilogram, taking the retail selling price to ₹95.75 per kg, inclusive of taxes. Domestic PNG rates have also been marginally raised from ₹50.65 per standard cubic metre (SCM) to ₹51.50 per SCM.

The revised prices are applicable in Pune city as well as nearby areas including Chakan, Talegaon and Hinjewadi. The increase comes in response to rising procurement costs of natural gas for the city gas distribution network.

Despite the latest hike, CNG continues to remain a comparatively economical fuel option. According to the company, CNG still offers savings of around 47 per cent compared to petrol and nearly 25 per cent compared to diesel for passenger vehicles. Auto-rickshaw operators are also expected to benefit from savings of around 25 per cent compared to diesel-run vehicles.

Officials stated that the revision was necessary due to higher input costs, while emphasising that CNG remains one of the most affordable fuel choices available to consumers in the region.