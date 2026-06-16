Solapur Well Tragedy: FIR Filed Against Road Contractor, Probe Panel Formed After Eight Family Members Die | Sourced

Solapur: A day after eight members of a family lost their lives when a mini truck plunged into an open roadside well near Tandulwadi village in Solapur district, authorities have initiated legal and administrative action. Police have registered a criminal case against the road contractor responsible for the highway project, while the district administration has ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident and directed a survey of wells located near roads across the district.

The accident took place on Sunday evening on State Highway 548E in Malshiras taluka when the vehicle carrying members of an extended family veered off the road and fell into an unprotected well. Eight people were killed, and eight others were injured in the tragedy.

Following a complaint lodged by survivor Siddheshwar Popat Jadhav, Velapur Police registered an FIR against contractor Navjyot Gadokh of Roadway Construction Company, Pune, and others associated with the road project. The case has been filed under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Police said additional persons could be named as the investigation progresses.

According to the complaint, those responsible for the road project allegedly failed to install essential safety measures near the well despite being aware of its proximity to the highway. The complaint cites the absence of guardrails, parapet walls, warning boards, reflectors, lighting and other protective infrastructure.

Police officials said preliminary findings suggest there may have been lapses in safety arrangements at the site. The investigation is being carried out by Assistant Police Inspector Ashish Kamble.

Meanwhile, Solapur District Collector S. Karthikeyan has constituted a five-member committee to investigate the circumstances that led to the accident. The panel, headed by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Vijaya Pangharkar, includes officials from the Public Works Department, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation and Regional Transport Office. The committee has been asked to examine road conditions, identify lapses by concerned agencies and submit a report within 15 days.

In response to the tragedy, the district administration has also launched a district-wide exercise to identify wells situated close to roads and highways. Officials have been directed to survey wells located within 30 to 50 metres of roadways and recommend preventive measures such as fencing, barricading and warning sign.

The owner of the well where the accident occurred claimed that the well existed long before the road was widened and had come dangerously close to the carriageway after the highway project. He said he had repeatedly raised concerns with authorities and the contractor, urging them to install protective barriers around the well.

Officials are now examining options to secure the site permanently. Measures under consideration include barricading the well, installing safety infrastructure and, if required, covering it after following due procedures and compensating the owner. Authorities noted that the well remains an important source of irrigation water, and any decision regarding its future use will be taken carefully.

The tragic incident has sparked concerns over road safety standards and the need for adequate protective measures near hazardous spots along highways. Authorities hope the inquiry and district-wide survey will help prevent similar accidents in the future.