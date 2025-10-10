 Pune: PMC Clears 9,500 Sqft Of Public Land, Demolishes 60 Illegal Structures In Aundh & Baner - PHOTOS
About three truckloads of materials, including tents, iron grills, refrigerators, counters, and other equipment, were seized

Indu BhagatUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 02:12 PM IST
Pune: PMC Clears 9,500 Sqft Of Public Land, Demolishes 60 Illegal Structures In Aundh & Baner - PHOTOS | Sourced

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) carried out a major encroachment drive in the Aundh-Baner area on Thursday. The drive, conducted jointly by the Encroachment Removal and Construction Departments, covered the stretch from Parihar Chowk till Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk and nearby roads.

During the encroachment drive, around 60 unauthorised structures, including makeshift sheds, shops, hotels, and temporary constructions built on road margins and footpaths, were demolished. The drive aimed to free up public space and to ensure smooth traffic movement in the busy locality.

Teams from the Kothrud-Bavdhan and Ghole Road–Shivajinagar regional offices also extended their support during the drive. About three truckloads of materials, including tents, iron grills, refrigerators, counters, and other equipment, were seized.

In all, nearly 9,500 square feet of public land was cleared. The action took place under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner (Encroachment) Sandeep Khalate and Assistant Municipal Commissioner Girish Dapkekar.

The officials said that such actions will continue regularly to keep public spaces free from illegal occupation and to maintain discipline in urban areas.

