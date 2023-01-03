e-Paper Get App
Pune: BJP MLA for Pimpri-Chinchwad Lakshman Jagtap passes away after prolonged illness

Pune: BJP MLA for Pimpri-Chinchwad Lakshman Jagtap passes away after prolonged illness

Lakshman Jagtap (59) was admitted in a private hospital in Baner when he passed away. Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer.

Tuesday, January 03, 2023
article-image
Lakshman Jagtap |
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad, Lakshman Jagtap passed away after prolonged illness on Tuesday, January 3.

Jagtap (59) was admitted in a private hospital in Baner when he passed away. Reportedly, he had been suffering from cancer.

According to reports, his condition was said to be improving over the past few days and was discharged from hospital during Diwali, stated a report.

"Chinchwad Assembly Constituency MLA Laxman Jagtap passed away. He was known as a very popular leader in his area. We all share in the grief that has befallen the Jagtap family due to his death. A heartfelt tribute," wrote NCP leader Supriya Sule in a tweet condoling his death.

