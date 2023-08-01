Pune Pays Tribute To Annabhau Sathe On His Birth Anniversary |

The birth anniversary of the revered social reformer and Marathi poet-writer, Annabhau Sathe, was commemorated with heartfelt tributes in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad at various locations.

In Pune, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and other dignitaries offered humble floral tributes at his statues placed at Saras Bag and circuit house.

Similarly, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Commissioner, Shekhar Singh, paid homage by offering floral tributes at the statue of the noted Marathi poet and social reformer, Annabhau Sathe. He also honored Lokmanya Tilak on his death anniversary.

Annabhau Sathe, born on August 1, 1920, was an eminent figure who emerged from the backward Matang community to become the voice of the Samyukta Maharashtra movement. His impactful poems and songs fearlessly critiqued societal ills, earning him immense respect among Dalits and other communities.

Actively participating in social gatherings and agitations, Annabhau Sathe played a significant role in the formation of the Dalit Yuvak Sangh. His writings focused on workers' struggles and agitations, making a profound contribution to the Ambedkarite movement and Indian literature. He dedicated his life to uplift the oppressed classes, advocating for improved wages and dignity of labor.

Though he left this world in 1969, his legacy as 'Lokshahir' Annabhau Sathe continues to inspire and remind people of his tireless efforts towards social justice and empowerment.