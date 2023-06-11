Pune: Palkhi Procession Of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Commences Its Journey

Amidst the rhythmic beats of the mridanga and the chants of 'Jai Hari Vitthal' and 'Gyanoba-Mauli', the 338th year of the Palkhi procession of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj commenced its journey from Alandi to Pandharpur on Sunday. Simultaneously, the Palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj also set off for Pandharpur, marking a significant event for the devotees on Saturday.

While the Palkhi of Sant Tukaram Maharaj reached Pimpri Chinchwad on Sunday, Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will reach the city on Monday.

The Palkhi festival, a revered occasion, holds immense importance for the devotees who eagerly await this annual event. It is a time of deep devotion, as they embark on a walking journey to the temple town of Pandharpur in Solapur district. The pilgrimage will culminate in Pandharpur on June 29, coinciding with the auspicious day of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

To ensure the smooth and orderly conduct of the event, a robust contingent of seven thousand police personnel has been deployed by Pune Police. The Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi will follow the Pune-Saswad-Lonand route to reach Pandharpur. Similarly, the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Palkhi will proceed via the Pune-Solapur route, passing through Roti Ghat via Baramati and Indapur, before continuing its journey to Pandharpur via Akluj.

Preparations for Wari

The administration has made necessary arrangements to address the well-being of the devotees. Along the route, facilities for water, health, and sanitation have been provided. Precautions have been taken to mitigate the risk of heatstroke and fatigue. In anticipation of exhaustion after crossing Dive Ghat, a special in-patient ward with 10 beds and a cardiac ambulance will be available at Zendewadi Ghat. Additionally, there will be 30 ambulances from the 'Dial 108' service and 110 ambulances from the 'Dial 102' service, supported by 39 paramedics on two-wheelers. The healthcare arrangements also include 87 outpatient ambulance teams, 146 teams from rural hospitals and primary health centers, 24 Palkhi stay medicine centres, 33 medicine sub-centers, and 2 mobile medical teams.

To ensure a smooth flow of the processions and maintain order, traffic regulations will be in force the district.