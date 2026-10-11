Pune: Over 100 CJP Protesters Detained; Allege Police Excesses - Ground Report | Anand Chaini

Pune: Around 100 protesters associated with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other protest groups in Pune were detained by Pune Police during a protest at Goodluck Chowk on Sunday evening. The protesters demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the electoral process. Those detained were later taken to Shivajinagar Police Station.

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The agitation, described by a CJP spokesperson as the party’s first official protest, saw demonstrators raise slogans and display placards demanding accountability and the restoration of democracy.

Police personnel intervened after the gathering continued despite permission being denied. According to a police source, around seven to nine police vans and five police cabs were used to transport the detained protesters to the police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Krushikesh Rawale said, “Their permission was rejected earlier as well. Even after rejection, they gathered here in large numbers. So we had to take action against them. They were instructed to leave because another programme was taking place here, but they did not listen.”

Explaining the police action, Rawale said the gathering had caused a traffic jam extending up to 500 metres. He added that emergency vehicles could be affected by the congestion.

“We respect everyone’s sentiments and opinions, but creating a traffic jam and blocking the road is not justified. Rules and laws must be followed. An ambulance could be stuck, or a gas cylinder vehicle could be held up, potentially resulting in loss of life,” he said.

Rawale maintained that the protesters had been shifted to a safe location in accordance with the law and that further legal proceedings would follow.

However, the police action drew sharp criticism from demonstrators, who accused the police of using excessive force while detaining people participating in the protest. Some protesters described the police response as unusually harsh, alleging that the force had turned “brutal” during the agitation.

The protesters maintained that their demand for the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation remained firm and that the movement was aimed at securing accountability from the country’s election authorities.

The party’s protest material carried slogans such as “Restore Democracy” and “Justice”, while also condemning the detention of demonstrators in Delhi.

Rahul Patil, a protester who was detained, said, “We had gathered peacefully to demand the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. We were raising questions about electoral accountability, but instead of listening to us, the police dragged us away and detained us. Our demand is firm, and we will continue to raise our voices until we get answers.”

Amit Deshmukh, another protester, said, “I have never seen the police handle a protest like this. We were treated as if we had committed a serious crime simply because we were demanding accountability. If peaceful citizens cannot question those holding constitutional positions, then where is the space for democratic dissent? The demand for the CEC’s resignation will not disappear because of these detentions.”

Some women protesters also alleged that the police had handled them harshly. Priya Kulkarni, a protester, told FPJ, “We came here because we believe that free and fair elections are the foundation of democracy. The way protesters were physically removed and taken away was frightening and humiliating. We were here to express our concerns, not to create trouble. Detaining us will not silence our questions about the Election Commission.”

Sneha Jadhav, another protester, said, “We are ordinary citizens asking for accountability from an institution that is responsible for protecting the electoral process. Instead of engaging with our concerns, the authorities chose to detain us. We will not withdraw our demand for Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Our protest is about democratic principles, and we intend to continue raising these questions peacefully.”