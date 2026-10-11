Pune: FDA Suspends Punjabi Dhaba's FSSAI Registration Over Food Safety, Hygiene Violations | Sourced

Pune: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pune Division, has suspended the FSSAI registration of Punjabi Dhaba in Lohagaon with immediate effect after an inspection on October 8 found food safety and hygiene deficiencies, including concerns regarding the use of food colours. The FDA has also warned hotels, restaurants, dhabas, sweet manufacturers and farsan manufacturers against the unauthorised or excessive use of food colours in prepared food.

According to the FDA, the inspection was conducted by Food Safety Officer Priyanka Magar. The registration was suspended in view of the food safety and hygiene deficiencies and other serious non-compliances observed at the establishment.

The FDA has cautioned food business operators that using colours in food products where they are not permitted under the applicable Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) regulations, or using permitted colours beyond prescribed limits, will invite strict regulatory action.

The department stated that establishments preparing ready-to-eat food must not use food colours unless their use is specifically permitted for that category of food under the applicable FSSAI regulations. Violations may lead to the suspension of licences or registrations and legal proceedings, wherever warranted.

The FDA has also directed sweet and farsan manufacturers to maintain proper control over the colours used in their products. Manufacturers must know the exact name and type of colour being used, whether it is permitted under FSSAI regulations, whether it is allowed in the specific food product and the maximum permissible limit.

The department clarified that merely claiming to use a permitted colour would not be sufficient. Food business operators must demonstrate control over the identity and quantity of the colour used and ensure compliance with prescribed limits.