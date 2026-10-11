Pune: Rohit Pawar Gives Govt 7 PM Deadline To Hold Talks With MPSC Students, Warns Of Bigger Protest From Tomorrow | FPJ Photo

Pune: As the protest demanding the removal of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) chairman Vivek Bhimanwar entered its 11th day at SM Joshi Bridge in Pune on Sunday, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar issued a one-day ultimatum to the state government, asking it to meet the protesting students or initiate talks with them by 7pm. He warned that failure to respond would lead to a larger agitation in Pune from Monday.

Addressing the media at the protest site, Pawar said the government must take a concrete decision and address the students’ grievances instead of testing their patience. He said the next course of action would be announced on Sunday evening.

Pawar said, “By this evening, the government should send a message to the students, meet them or initiate discussions. Otherwise, the students may take a different decision tomorrow.”

He also warned that the agitation could expand beyond MPSC aspirants, with ordinary citizens joining the movement. Drawing a parallel with the protests in Delhi, he said Pune could witness a massive gathering if the government continued to remain unresponsive.

Pawar criticised the ruling establishment for allegedly dismissing the protesters as politically motivated and questioning whether they had been paid to participate.

Referring to remarks attributed to BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar, he said, “Calling these students Urban Naxals and alleging that they have taken money is an insult to those who have come here to fight for their rights. The ruling establishment is treating the protest as entertainment and making fun of farmers’ children.”

Reiterating the protesters’ primary demand, Pawar said, “We want the MPSC chairman removed. The commission must be cleansed, and the system must become transparent. If the system has to be cleaned up, the chairman must go.”

Pawar also questioned the government’s response to farmers’ distress, alleging that drought relief had not been announced despite the prevailing difficulties. He said the government must act in the larger interest of Maharashtra’s youth and their future.

Pawar said the protesters would announce the next phase and scale of the agitation at 7pm if the government failed to initiate talks.