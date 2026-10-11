Pune: PMC Demolishes Illegal Six-Storey Building On Land Reserved For Playground In Kharadi | AI Representative

Pune: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has demolished an unauthorised six-storey building constructed on a plot reserved for a playground in Kharadi. The civic body had taken action against the encroachment three times earlier, but construction continued. The civic administration has now ordered an inquiry into how the building came up despite repeated notices and enforcement measures.

The building stood on a nearly 21,000-square-foot plot at Survey No. 63, Line No. 12, in Kharadi. The city's Development Plan (DP) reserves the land for a playground. Two developers allegedly encroached on the vacant plot and began construction without obtaining permission from the civic body. Residents raised complaints after noticing the unauthorised work on the municipal land.

The PMC's Building Department had carried out three enforcement drives against the construction. However, the developers continued the work, and the structure eventually reached six storeys. Residents again approached the civic administration after no demolition took place despite the building's rapid progress.

Pravin Shende, Superintending Engineer of the Building Department, said the PMC began demolishing the unauthorised structure two days ago. He added that a notice had been issued earlier, but construction continued despite the warning. The civic body plans to register a criminal case against those responsible and recover the demolition expenses as per the rules.

Officials Face Questions Over Delay

The incident has raised questions about how a six-storey building could be constructed despite repeated civic action. Residents have sought an inquiry into the delay in demolition and the alleged failure of officials to stop the work at an early stage. They have also called for an investigation into whether the developers received any political backing.

PMC City Engineer Aniruddha Pawaskar said the plot is privately owned and has not yet been taken over by the civic body. However, the developers did not have permission to construct the building. He confirmed that the structure had been demolished and said an inquiry would be conducted to determine how the construction continued until it reached six storeys.