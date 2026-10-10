Pune VIDEOS: 100-150 CJP Supporters Detained Near Lal Mahal Ahead Of Delhi Protest

100-150 CJP Supporters Detained Near Lal Mahal Ahead Of Delhi Protest | Video Screengrab

Pune: Around 100-150 supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) were detained near Lal Mahal in Pune on Saturday, Oct 10, ahead of a planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Police said the gathering was being held without permission and that they intervened after learning that the protest was about to begin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Vishrambaug division) Anuja Deshmane told The Free Press Journal that those detained were supporting the movement led by the CJP. She said they would be released after an investigation if they were not involved in any other cases.

Watch Videos:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The protest was going on without permission. We have detained 100-150 of them who were supporting this movement led by CJP. Investigation will continue, and then we’ll release them if they’re not linked to any other cases,” Deshmane said.

A police officer separately told The FPJ that the action was being taken in accordance with Home Ministry orders. The officer said five to six police vans had been filled with protesters detained at the site.

Heavy Police Deployment Around Lal Mahal

Around 500-700 police personnel were deployed in the Lal Mahal area, police said. Several personnel were in plain clothes, according to available information.

Five police vans were stationed around the historic landmark as police kept a close watch on the area. Police also warned that further movement by CJP supporters could lead to more detentions.

The gathering was being led by CJP supporters and not the party's official office-bearers, according to FPJ's information from the ground.

Mahesh Balkodage, Senior Police Inspector, said, “Some CJP supporters are still inside the Wada. Our team is inside, and anyone identified as a protester will be detained immediately. We are conducting a search operation in the area, including all possible locations where CJP supporters may be present.”

Read Also Second FIR In Pune MPSC Protest Row; 5 Booked For Flying Drone Without Permission

Why Were CJP Supporters Protesting?

The detentions came amid wider police action ahead of the CJP's planned nationwide protest against Gyanesh Kumar at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Saturday.

The campaign has called for Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, including claims of voters' names being deleted. These allegations remain contested.

Delhi Police had denied permission for the demonstration. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke and other party members were detained inside an aircraft shortly after it landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Saturday, according to media reports.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Pune action followed preventive measures reported in several parts of Maharashtra ahead of the planned protest.

Police have cited the lack of permission for the Lal Mahal gathering as the reason for the detentions.

(With Inputs From Varad Bhatkhande)