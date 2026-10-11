Pune: IMD Records 35.9°C In Shivajinagar, Highest October Temperature Since 2002 | Sourced

Pune: October heat is becoming increasingly intense in Pune, with Shivajinagar recording a maximum temperature of 35.9°C on October 10. According to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this is the highest temperature recorded in October in Pune since 2002, highlighting the unusual persistence of daytime heat this month.

The temperature has raised concerns as residents continue to experience uncomfortable conditions during the day. The October heat is becoming too much for citizens, particularly those who spend long hours outdoors for work, travel or other daily activities.

The record was shared by research scientist Vineet Kumar, who cited IMD data confirming the 35.9°C reading at Shivajinagar. The temperature marks a significant weather development for the city, as October typically sees a gradual transition towards cooler conditions after the monsoon.

With the mercury nearing 36°C, the afternoon hours are likely to remain uncomfortable. People travelling during the day and those working outdoors may find the heat particularly difficult to cope with.

The latest reading also draws attention to the changing weather conditions in the city as the month progresses. The IMD data places October 10's maximum temperature at the highest October level recorded in Pune since 2002.