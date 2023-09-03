Pune: No Water Cuts For Pune As Of Now | representative pic

Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil has announced that there will be no immediate water cuts in Pune, despite concerns about drought-like conditions in Maharashtra due to a deficient monsoon season. Patil made this declaration after attending a canal committee meeting, specifying that a decision on water cuts would be reconsidered during the next meeting scheduled for October.

Patil clarified, "While there has been deficient rainfall this season, the water storage in dams upstream of the Mutha river remains satisfactory. Therefore, the current water supply for both drinking and irrigation purposes will continue for the next month. We are not implementing any water cuts at this time, and we will reassess the situation in the upcoming meeting."

Additionally, the administration has instructed the continuous supply of water for irrigation through canals, with a strict mandate to prevent any unauthorized water withdrawals.

Pune relies on multiple dams upstream of the Mutha river, including Khadakwasla, Panshet, Varasgaon, and Temghar dams, along with the Bhama Askhed dam. Notably, the two largest dams, Panshet and Varasgaon, are currently at full capacity.

Annually, the administration releases water from dams upstream of the Mutha river to downstream dams, ensuring a consistent water supply to regions facing water scarcity in Pune and Solapur districts.

Earlier, the state government had advised the administration to manage dam water efficiently due to expectations of delayed and reduced monsoon rains. Consequently, plans for weekly water cuts were initially proposed but later withdrawn in July, as the dams had adequate water storage. These cuts were initially introduced in response to insufficient rainfall in the city's catchment area.

Ahmednagar water issues also discussed

Meanwhile, due to insufficient rainfall, the Kukdi project currently faces low water storage levels. However, in light of the need for drinking water supply, a decision has been made to extend the ongoing circulation of the Kukdi left canal by two days, with operations continuing until September 10. This decision was reached during a meeting of the Kukdi Project and Ghod Joint Project Canal Advisory Committee, chaired by Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil.

The meeting, held at the Government Rest House, saw the participation of several key figures, including State Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil.

Chandrakant Patil emphasized the increasing demand for waterand stressed the importance of proper planning for both drinking and irrigation purposes. The Kukdi project plays a crucial role in providing water for agriculture, drinking, and industries in Pune, Ahmednagar, and Solapur districts. Patil emphasized the need to consider the input of local public representatives when managing the water distribution process, ensuring equitable access for all stakeholders. Due to the limited water availability in Visapur Reservoir, the decision was made to extend the release of Kukdi canal water for an additional two days to facilitate the required drinking water supply.

Regarding the release of water, Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Cooperation Minister Dilip Valse Patil, and the attending MLAs offered various suggestions to optimize water planning. At the outset of the meeting, Santosh Sangle, Superintendent Engineer of Kukdi Irrigation Board, provided an overview of the available water storage and project planning.

According to the recent assessment by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is showing signs of revival in the country as a system formed in the Bay of Bengal gains strength. This development is expected to bring substantial rainfall to various parts of Maharashtra, particularly from September 5 to 7.

In anticipation of this weather pattern, Pune has been placed under a yellow alert from September 5 to 7. The district is likely to witness significant rainfall, particularly in its hilly regions, accompanied by isolated instances of thunder activity.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)