Nashik Collector Leads Pledge To Make District Child Marriage-Free

Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed that every section of society should take proactive steps to make the district free from child marriage and to create a safe environment for women.



In accordance with the guidelines of the Central and State Governments, a collective pledge was administered today at the Central Hall of the District Collector’s Office under the Child Marriage Free India/Maharashtra – 100 Days Campaign. At exactly 1.00 p.m., officers and employees jointly took an oath to eradicate the practice of child marriage from its roots.



On this occasion, Chief Executive Officer of the Zilla Parishad Omkar Pawar, Sub-Divisional Officer and Assistant District Collectors Arpita Thube and Siddharth Ramkumar, Tahsildars Abasaheb Tambe and Pradeep Warpe, District Women and Child Development Officer Sunil Dusane, along with other officers and staff, were present.

This initiative was also implemented at public places across the district such as schools, colleges, private establishments, hospitals, religious places, railway stations, and bus stands. Marriage halls, band troupes, wedding service providers, and self-help groups were also actively involved in the campaign.

Along with eliminating child marriage, a pledge was taken to end violence against women and to create a safe environment for them. The district administration has appealed to citizens to actively participate by filling in the pledge through the government link: https://stopchildmarriage.wed.gov.in