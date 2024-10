Ajit Gavhane and Rahul Kalate |

With the NCP (SP) declaring their candidates for the Bhosari and Chinchwad seats, the political landscape in Pimpri Chinchwad is now clear.

For the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has assigned Bhosari and Chinchwad to NCP (SP), with Ajit Gavhane and Rahul Kalate as their candidates, respectively. In Bhosari, the contest will be between incumbent BJP MLA Mahesh Landge and Ajit Gavhane, while in Chinchwad, Rahul Kalate will face Shankar Jagtap.