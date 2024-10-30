 Pune Municipal Corporation's 71 Staffers Resign Due To Increased Workload
The employees who left the service include 37 clerks, eight firemen, two pharmacists, two vehicle inspectors, 10 junior engineers, nine assistant anti-encroachment inspectors and three divisional medical officers, in addition to 13 who have taken voluntary retirement

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 11:45 AM IST
Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) | Anand Chaini

71 staffers of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) have resigned due to increased workload, while 13 employees have taken voluntary retirement so far this year.

The PMC general department cited that the civic body is already struggling with recruitment challenges in various posts due to ongoing litigation for the past 12 years, and there is no finality to the rules regarding new recruitment. With most of the old employees having retired, the civic body has been forced to opt for contractual instead of permanent staffers.

The employees who left the service include 37 clerks, eight firemen, two pharmacists, two vehicle inspectors, 10 junior engineers, nine assistant anti-encroachment inspectors and three divisional medical officers, in addition to 13 who have taken voluntary retirement.

PMC recruited 135 junior engineers, and a total of 448 different posts across all departments were filled up by the administration. Around 808 vacancies were filled up over two phases of recruitment. Out of these, clerks, junior engineers, firemen, assistant anti-encroachment inspectors, divisional medical officers and other rank persons resigned from service in search of better opportunities, creating 71 vacancies. Most of those who resigned are preparing for competitive exams, and some of them have got higher posts leading to their exit from the PMC.

When The Free Press Journal tried to reach out to PMC deputy commissioner P Patil, she refrained from commenting.

