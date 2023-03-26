 Pune: Mpower 'Art Express' spreads awareness about mental health through mural paintings
'MPOWER' is a social initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust dedicated to creating awareness about mental health, and providing integrated mental health services.

Sunday, March 26, 2023
Aditya Birla Education Trust-run 'Mpower' president Dr Neerja Birla on Sunday said that art is a useful medium for maintaining good mental health and it has the power to bring about positive change in the life of people.

Thus we are trying to spread the message of mental health awareness through wall paintings, she added. Dr Birla was speaking during the 'Art Express' event organized by Aditya Birla Education Trust for awareness about mental health on behalf of the Mpower organization. 

The initiative 'Art Express' was launched by the Mpower organization to create awareness about various psychological problems like anxiety, depression, work stress and relationship problems, as well as hyperactivity among children. Under this initiative, murals with messages related to mental health awareness were painted on the 3500 square feet wall between Rakshak Chowk-Jagtap Dairy to Aundh BRT road to Pimpri Chinchwad. 

