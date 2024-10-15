 Pune: MIT Art, Design and Technology University Student Pranjali Surduse Wins Bronze at Asian Mini Golf Tournament
Pranjali's recent accomplishments include a gold medal at the All India Inter-University Mini Golf Championship and a silver medal while representing Maharashtra at the 37th National Mini Golf Championship.

Press ReleaseUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 06:20 PM IST
Pranjali Vinod Surduse, a student from MIT Art, Design and Technology University’s School of Bioengineering, has won a bronze medal at the Asian Mini Golf Tournament while representing India in the team category. The Indian boys' and girls' teams both showcased stellar performances in the tournament, with the girls' team comprising Richa Singh, Isha Phulbande, Ishika Hanwant, and Pranjali Surduse.

University officials, including Working President and Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mangesh Karad, Executive Director Prof. Dr. Sunita Karad, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Ramchandra Pujeri, Dr. Mohit Dubey, Dr. Anant Chakradeo, Registrar Dr. Mahesh Chopade, Dr. Renu Vyas, and others, extended their congratulations to Pranjali for her outstanding achievement. Prof. Padmakar Phad, Director of the Sports Department, also lauded her dedication and success.

