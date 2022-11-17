Pune: MIT ADT varsity holds 5th annual convocation

Students of MIT ADT being conferred with their degrees | MIT Pune

Speaking at the 5th convocation of MIT ADT University as chief guest, ISRO Chairman, and Space Department Secretary Somnath S exhorted students to be dedicated to their goals in these challenging times.

“It's a matter of pride for me. Today, on this festive day, I have the privilege of knowing about this historical institution and am overwhelmed to know about the future plans of the institute,” he remarked.

MIT Art, Design & Technology University’s 5th annual convocation ceremony was organized on November 9 at the Philosopher Saint Dnyaneshwara World Peace Prayer Hall and Library, MIT ADT University Vishwarajbaug, Loni Kalbhor, Pune.

Read Also Pune: 30 students of MIT ADT fall prey to mess food

Around 2,315 students put on their graduation and post-graduation hats and gowns to receive their medals and certificates in the presence of Dr Somanath, guest of honour Padmashri Dr GD Yadav, President, India Chemical Society, Delhi, Prof. Dr Vishwanath D Karad, Founder President of MIT ADT University, Dr PB Joshi, Tulshiram Karad, Prof Dr Mangesh Karad, Executive President and Vice-chancellor, Dr Anant Chakradeo, Pro-Vice Chancellor, and Dr Mahesh Chopade, the registrar were present.

Meanwhile, the varsity conferred honorary doctoral degrees to Suresh Katta, CEO and Founder, of Saama Technologies USA. It also conferred the first “Bharat Ratna Dr. A PJ Abdul Kalam Award for Science and Technology” to Dr Yadav

Dr Somanath S further said, “I am confident that with your talent, ideas, energy and enthusiasm you (students) would build a successful and fulfilling career and meet the expectations of the country.”

Lauding the MIT ADT University for its “world-class infrastructure”, Dr Yadav asked to make use of AI, machine learning, and new technologies in learning and teaching.

“All girls should be able to receive free education up to the level of a PhD to fulfil the dreams of Savitribai Phule,” he said.

Dr Vishwanath Karad advised graduates to think creatively and make new discoveries rather than just following tradition. Vice-chancellor Dr Mangesh Karad motivated the students to achieve great heights in the next chapter of their lives.